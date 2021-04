A motorcyclist died on Tuesday after colliding with a Jeep and SUV in Lewiston.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist, who wasn’t identified, was riding on Walnut Street about 5 p.m. when he collided with a Jeep and a Toyota Highlander, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The motorcyclist was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to the newspaper.

The crash remains under investigation.