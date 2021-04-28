PORTLAND — Maine Historical Society is proud to honor the L. L. Bean Family with its 2021 Maine History Maker Award. This prestigious annual award recognizes a Maine individual or family who has made significant contributions to the community and reflects traditions of innovation and leadership that have defined Maine throughout its history.

The virtual presentation is set for 7-8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.

L.L.Bean has had a profound impact in shaping Maine’s identity, iconic brand and our nation’s relationship to the outdoors. Leon Leonwood Bean’s vision, business drive, and story laid the foundation. Continued family leadership has built L.L. Bean into a modern corporation that has driven Maine’s economy and defined its image to the world for more than a century. Throughout, family members have given back to the Maine community through volunteerism, philanthropy and corporate stewardship.

The evening virtual program will celebrate and provide insights into the family’s stewardship of the company, explore its rich Maine heritage and look ahead to L.L.Bean’s future as Maine embarks on its third century of Statehood. Highlights include a sweeping family history, tributes, conversations with multiple generations of family members, and entertainment from Roochie Toochie and the Ragtime Shepherd Kings. Former television host Bill Green will interview company chairman Shawn Gorman about the current generation’s vision for the company and what Maine means to the family.





This program also serves as Maine Historical Society’s most significant fundraising event of the year, with proceeds supporting MHS online and in-person exhibits and programs. Founded in 1822, MHS preserves and shares Maine’s story to enrich life in contemporary Maine.



Purchase tickets by May 3 at www.mainehistorymaker.org.