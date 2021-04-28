ROCKLAND – Award-winning local science writer, journalist and author Ret Talbot will take a deep dive into seafood and seafood sustainability as part of the Good Tern Co-op’s ongoing online event series. Talbot will start his talk by defining sustainable seafood, then focus on how to better understand the most common choices presented to the sustainably-minded consumer when buying seafood. Participants will also receive several recipes and preparation tips that will make eating sustainable seafood even more enjoyable.

The workshop is free and will take place online on Wednesday, May 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, and a member of MCFA will be on hand to answer specific questions about local seafood. Registration is required. For more information and to register please contact Elissa Bower, at the Good Tern Co-op Store, at 207-594-8822 or marketing@goodtern.coop.

For more than a decade Talbot has covered fisheries and ocean issues at the intersection of science and sustainability for publications like National Geographic, Discover, Mongabay, and Yale e360. Talbot and his wife, scientific illustrator Karen Talbot, live in Rockland, where they are members of the Good Tern Co-op.





Talbot asks, “Do you love seafood but worry about overfishing? Damage to ocean ecosystems and habitat? Are you confused about fresh vs. frozen? Wild vs. farmed? Local vs. imported? How can you trust the source and quality of the seafood you buy? Do you have questions about the role of seafood in a healthy diet? If you’ve ever grappled with any of these questions, you are not alone! In this workshop, we will discuss these and other questions in an effort to become savvier about the seafood we buy, prepare and eat.”

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.