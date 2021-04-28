OLD TOWN — Old Town Fire Rescue, 150 Brunswick Street, will be conducting a Hiring Event on Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house style event is designed to encourage potential employees to talk to current employees, view our equipment and have on site informal interviews. The intent is that by showcasing our departments exceptional staff and commitment to our mission that this will give us a competitive edge in attracting new employees.

Old Town Fire Rescue appreciates the shortage of people entering the Public Safety profession today. Our employees have developed this initiative to bolster their chosen profession.