BELFAST — The 2021 Belfast Garden Club’s Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, June 5 (rain date is June 6), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Belfast Boathouse Lawn. Many local nurseries generously donate plants each year, but the garden club also counts on donations of divided perennials, seedlings, gardening books, and gardening tools from members and the general public. Garden club members are willing to dig and divide your overgrown plants a couple of weeks before the sale if you would like to contribute them.

To donate plants or garden-related items, or to arrange a convenient time for members to dig, email Paula Smith at psmith836@yahoo.com or call her at 410-937-0741. If you wish to pick up an extra six-pack or two of flowers, veggies or herbs next time you’re shopping at your favorite local greenhouse, the club would be grateful to receive those, too.

The annual plant sale is one of the Belfast Garden Club’s largest fundraisers, and proceeds support local internships, library donations and Belfast’s Public Gardens.