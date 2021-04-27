AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will begin offering optional universal COVID-19 testing at all K-12 schools in May through a new partnership that relies on “pooled” viral tests to check many samples at once.

The plan to increase testing comes as schools have accounted for the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks in Maine over the past few months, according to data from Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, although most outbreaks have been small, with only one school seeing more than 20 cases. It also comes as more than half of Maine adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, but children aged 15 and younger are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

Through a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, Maine will offer pooled testing to all public and private K-12 schools once a week. The testing involves collecting samples from groups of students or staff and testing them in a batch or “pool.” If a pool comes back positive, then all individuals whose samples were included in that pool are tested individually. The method allows for more people to be tested while using fewer resources.





“Pooled testing allows schools to be on the lookout for COVID-19 in their communities and to respond quickly to any positive cases,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said. “We welcome Maine schools to participate in this program that will help keep their staff, students, and communities safe from COVID-19.”

The program is not mandatory, but any K-12 school, as well as pre-K programs, may participate. Schools will collect consent forms from parents in order for their children to participate in the program. According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, similar programs are already in use in other states, including Massachusetts.