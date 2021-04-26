Brock Clukey, a 24-year veteran of the Maine Warden Service, has been named the 2020 game warden of the year, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Clukey was presented the award by Warden Col. Dan Scott and Major Chris Cloutier in a private ceremony last week on the banks of the Androscoggin River, DIF&W communications manager Mark Latti said.

Brock Clukey was recently named the 2020 Maine game warden of the year. | Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Clukey began his career as a summer whitewater deputy game warden, and was hired as a full-time warden in 1997. He finished his field training under former Maj. Greg Sanborn, then transferred to the Andover district, where he still lives and works.





The DIF&W said Clukey is a valued member of the greater Andover community, where he has gained the trust of residents.

“Throughout his 24 years of service, Brock maintains the same level of passion and enthusiasm for protecting our valuable outdoor resources that he had when he first started,” the DIF&W said in a social media post announcing the award. “He is self-motivated and possesses a strong work ethic. His extremely positive can-do attitude carries over into all he does. He is dedicated to the mission, vision and values that our agency promotes; and absolutely enjoys his work and the opportunity to protect our natural resources and serve Maine’s growing sporting community.”