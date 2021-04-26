ORONO — Four Directions Development Corporation, a Native Community Development Financial Institution with a mission to improve the social and economic conditions of the four Native American tribes in Maine, has announced they have awarded $68,000 in funding to the Houlton Band of Maliseets.

Currently, the Maliseet tribe only offers rental units for tribal members in their community. This plan will be the first step toward developing affordable homes for homeownership on their tribal lands. Susan Hammond, executive director for Four Directions, stated, “We are thrilled to provide this award to the tribe that will be used to fund an engineering plan for a housing development project for the tribe.”

Tribal Chief Clarissa Sabattis was pleased with the news and commented: “This project resulted from a homeownership needs assessment survey we conducted in partnership with FDDC that revealed a real interest in homeownership by our members. We are excited to be a recipient of this award that enables us to begin this project.”





The engineering plan will enable the infrastructure planning for a future two phase housing development that will eventually provide 13 affordable homes for the tribe’s members, in addition to two model homes being built this summer for a total of 15 new homes.



Four Directions Development Corporation is a Native Community Development Financial Institution based in Orono, that has been improving the social and economic conditions of the Native American tribes in Maine (the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot) through education and investment in affordable housing, tribal business ventures, and Native entrepreneurship for twenty years. Four Directions leverages their human resources, capital, services and knowledge to build the collective economic strength of Wabanaki community.