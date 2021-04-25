ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners on garden preparation to deter weeds from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

“Preparing Your Garden Site: Getting Ahead of Weeds” will cover practices such as tarping, deep tillage, double-digging, sheet mulching and raised beds. Nick Rowley, UNH Extension food and agriculture field specialist, will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-preparing-your-garden-site-getting-ahead-of-weeds/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the third in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.