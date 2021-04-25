Healthy Acadia will host its first-ever Trivia Night on Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Service members with Maine RecoveryCorps in Hancock and Washington counties, a project of AmeriCorps and Healthy Acadia, will be hosting the live virtual event to help people in the community to learn more about substance use recovery.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting a social “game night” has posed a major challenge, due to physical distancing guidelines and limits on in-person gatherings in place to protect public health. As part of their service, Maine RecoveryCorps members hope to encourage community members to connect and engage socially through the virtual event and take an opportunity to learn more about Healthy Acadia’s substance use prevention and recovery programs as well as the challenges of recovery.

During the event Maine RecoveryCorps members will explore ways for community members to assist individuals in recovery, including contributing to Healthy Acadia’s Backpack program. The program provides basic essentials to individuals working with Healthy Acadia’s Recovery coaches, recoverees who are facing homelessness or have had to leave a situation in an urgent manner, and individuals that are just being released from jail, who often have only the clothes they were wearing at the time of incarceration. Each backpack includes basic toiletries, personal hygiene items, new undergarments, socks, a pair of pants, a shirt, a pair of boots and a coat.





Information and answers to all of the trivia questions will be shared on Healthy Acadia’s Facebook page prior to the live event. Participants in the May 13 virtual event will have an opportunity to win prizes generously donated by businesses and individuals from Washington and Hancock counties. Find Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) or visit www.healthyacadia.org to learn more.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.