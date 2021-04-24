Mainers are familiar with the “mystery cat” phenomenon, and many of us have our own tales to tell. Some of those include critters that we’re absolutely sure were mountain lions, even though there’s no real proof that mountain lions live here in the Pine Tree State.

As it turns out, we’re not alone. Big cats are interesting, and when we’re not able to positively identify one, it’s natural to seek the opinions of others.

Today’s “trail cam” photo isn’t from a trail camera, but it does feature a cat you might find interesting. A reader named Sarah, who lives in Iowa, sent it along seeking the help of other readers.





“I was searching around for who could help identify the animal,” Sarah said. “I came across your article from earlier this month. I’m not finding many resources that are available to help here. Do you know of anyone that could help confirm anything with photos and videos?”

Well, Sarah, I’m glad you asked. And yes, I do know who can help: Your fellow Bangor Daily News readers.

After a quick session of Google-based research, I learned that Iowa is a little bit ahead of Maine when it comes to confirmed mountain lion sightings, and since 1995, more than 20 mountain lions have been spotted. In fact, one mountain lion wound up on home security cameras in the state capital, Des Moines, two years ago.

So, BDN readers, here’s your chance to help Sarah out. Give the photo a good look, and let her know what you see by commenting below. Mountain lion? Bobcat? House cat?

And keep those videos and photos coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.