Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 373 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,867. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 5,805 on Friday.

A woman in her 60s from York County succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 772.





The federal CDC on Friday evening ended a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines instituted due to concerns about blood clots, and the Maine CDC said that it will begin using the vaccine again immediately. Doses already in Maine that have been kept in storage are being distributed to vaccine providers, and in a statement Friday the CDC said that it will order more of the vaccine as soon as it is available.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 59,612, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 59,239 on Friday.

Of those, 44,532 have been confirmed positive, while 15,080 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 2.79 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 445.4.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 395.4, down from 422.7 a day ago, down from 445.6 a week ago and up from 200 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,809 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 13.52 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,851), Aroostook (1,620), Cumberland (15,814), Franklin (1,193), Hancock (1,219), Kennebec (5,445), Knox (946), Lincoln (806), Oxford (3,120), Penobscot (5,246), Piscataquis (434), Sagadahoc (1,215), Somerset (1,804), Waldo (812), Washington (823) and York (12,262) counties. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 14,511 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 601,699 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 470,514 have received a final dose.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,992,687 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 571,200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.