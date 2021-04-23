Scout Knotts and Jake Rainess each posted two hits and drove in a pair of runs on Friday afternoon, helping the University of Maine baseball team outslug UMass Lowell 11-7 in the first game of an America East baseball doubleheader in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The teams were scheduled to play a second game Friday evening.

Knotts stroked a two-run home run in the second inning and doubled, while Rainess hit an RBI single in the second and a run-scoring double in the third for the Black Bears (13-9, 8-6 AE). Quinn McDaniel singled twice, Ryan Turenne jacked a two-run homer and Jake Marquez provided a two-run single among his two hits.





Peter Kemble of Bangor (1-2) picked up the victory in relief of starter Michael Bacica. He logged four innings of four-hit, two-run ball with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman.

Dillon Stimpson closed it out, working 1 1/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief. He walked one and hit one.

Jivel Lantigua singled twice and drove in two runs for UMass Lowell (8-20, 7-12 AE). Cam Climo clouted a two-run double in support of starter and loser Collin Duffy (2-6). He was touched up for seven hits and eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He walked four.

The Black Bears spotted the River Hawks a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but took the lead for good while scoring six runs in the third and three times in the fourth.