SOFTBALL
Hampden Acad. 12, Belfast 0
At Hampden
HA (1-1) top hitters: Cam Neal triple, 2 singles, 2 RBI, 2 stolen bases; Mckayla Poulin triple, single, 3 RBI; Allee Wellman double, single, 2 RBI; winning pitcher: Sara Economy 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks
Belfast top hitter: Lexi Hopkins single
Belfast 000 00 — 0 1 3
Hampden 206 4x — 12 14 2
Hopkins to Withee; Economy to Wellman
Piscataquis 11, Schenck 9
At East Millinocket
Piscataquis community (1-0) top hitters: Hollie Harford single; Martina Hill 2 runs scored, Grace Buehne 2 runs scored; winning pitcher: Ally Ouellette; Schenck (0-1) top hitters: Hannah Sewall double, 3 singles; Abbi Perreault double, singled; Gabby Brackett 2 singles, triple; Sarah Bernardini 2 singles; Katrina Gagnon 4 singles, double; Teagan York 2 singles
BASEBALL
Hampden 8, Belfast 0
At Hampden
Hampden Academy top hitters: Kolby Moore 2-run home run, Will Dacey 3 singles, Jake Lorenzo 2 singles; winning pitcher: Collin Peckham 2-hit shutout, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks; Belfast top hitters: Chris Kelley single, Chase Sanders single
Bartlett, Veilleux (6) and Veilleux, Walker (6); Peckham and Moore
Piscataquis 17, Schenck 8
At East Millinocket
Piscataquis (1-0) top hitters: M. Chadbourne single, A. Lyon single, I. Conary 2 singles; winning pitcher: Chadbourne; Schenck (0-2) top hitters: I. Adams 3 singles, F. Dow double, single
George Stevens 8, Mattanawcook 6
At Lincoln
George Stevens Academy top hitters: Garrett Parker 2 singles, RBI; Teague Smallidge 2-run single; winning pitcher: Parker 5 2/3 innings, 1 hit, 0 earned runs; Mattanawcook Academy top hitters: Carson Munson 2 singles, RBI; Jackson Sutherland RBI single
PVHS 12, Lee Acad. 3
At Lee
Penobscot Valley (2-0) top hitters: Alex Tash 3-run home run, single; Shane Borello single, Gabe Castonguay single; winning pitcher: Alex Tash 4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs; Lee Academy (1-1) top hitters: Eain Allard 2 singles, Andrew Scott single, Jace Smith single, Andrew Glidden single
BOYS TENNIS
At East Millinocket
Schenck 4, Dexter 1
Singles: Tryone Davis (S) def. Colin Speed 8-3, Dustin Hilliker (S) def. Josh Mon 8-0, Ora Rudloff (D) def. Gabe Benson 8-4; doubles: Schenck won both by forfeit
GIRLS TENNIS
At Hampden
Mount Desert Island (1-0) 5, Hampden Acad (0-2) 0
Singles: Lelia Weir def. Annika Bragg 8-5, Taber Allen def McKenzie Patterson 8-2, Avonlea Brown by default; doubles: Addy Smith-Olivia Chandler def. Samantha Quesnel-Ana Schmidt 8-6, Jane Perconti-Jane Pope def. Chandler Smith-Lydia Hanish 8-6
At East Millinocket
Schenck 3, Dexter 2
Singles: Olivia Peakes (D) def. Emily Gagnon 8-2, Abby Gallagher (S) def. Abby Wakefield 8-6, Kylie Ingalls (S) def. Jenn Young 8-0; doubles: Sherrae Gallagher-Sarah Jandreau (S) def. Mo O’Roak-Elisa Picarello 8-5, Lily Brown-Annika King (D) def. Marissa Cram-Rayah Stanley 8-1