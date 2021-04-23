This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported 371 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,805. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 5,872 on Thursday.





Two women in their 20s and 50s from Kennebec and York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 771.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 59,239, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 58,868 on Thursday.

Of those, 44,286 have been confirmed positive, while 14,953 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2.77 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 442.61.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 395.4, down from 422.7 a day ago, down from 445.6 a week ago and up from 200 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,807 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 13.50 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,791), Aroostook (1,602), Cumberland (15,736), Franklin (1,185), Hancock (1,217), Kennebec (5,397), Knox (942), Lincoln (805), Oxford (3,094), Penobscot (5,203), Piscataquis (433), Sagadahoc (1,204), Somerset (1,792), Waldo (810), Washington (819) and York (12,208) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 8,252 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 595,291 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 462,411 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,930,271 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 570,346 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.