Andre Miller and Deshawn Stevens head the list of four University of Maine football players named to Colonial Athletic Association all-conference teams this spring.

Miller, a senior wide receiver from Old Town, and senior linebacker Stevens were selected for the All-CAA First Team.

Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano and senior special-teams performer Bryce Colee were second-team honorees.





Miller made a team-high 21 receptions for 348 yards and six touchdowns in four games for the 2-2 Black Bears. He led the conference with 5.25 receptions and 87 receiving yards per game and also averaged 16.6 yards per catch. His six touchdowns tied for most in the CAA.

Stevens, a second-team pick in 2018, paced UMaine with 36 tackles. His 9 tackles per game ranked second in the league.

Fagnano finished the abbreviated season completing 67 of 116 passes for 795 yards and eight touchdowns while tossing just one interception. His 198.8 passing yards per contest ranked first in the CAA.

Fagnano completed 57.8 percent of his throws and finished third in total touchdowns with 10 and third with 213.5 yards of total offense per game. His eight passing TDs were third best in the CAA.

Colee spearheaded UMaine’s special teams as the long snapper for the punt and field goal units. He has made 40 consecutive starts, the most of any active Black Bear, and has missed only one snap in his four seasons.