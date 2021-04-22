Gavin Carr, a 2020 All-America striker for the Brewer High School boys soccer team, will add a local perspective to a Husson University recruiting class for the sport that features a distinct international flavor.

Carr will be joined in the Eagles men’s soccer Class of 2025 by right back Nathan Chamberland of Buxton along with two players from Switzerland and one each from Spain and Sweden.

Carr scored a team-leading 14 goals during Brewer’s abbreviated 2020 season to lead the Witches to a 7-2-1 record. A team captain, he also was named the team’s most valuable player and finished his career with 46 goals despite missing much of his junior season due to a collarbone injury.





In addition to earning United States Soccer All-America status through the Maine Soccer Coaches Association last fall, Carr was a Gatorade Maine Player of the Year finalist as well as being selected All-New England, a Northern Maine regional all-star, an All-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference first-teamer for the second straight year, and to the state’s all-academic team.

“Gavin has proven himself to be a proficient goal scorer at the high school level,” Husson coach Gavin Penny said. “He was clearly a cut above the rest of the players he was playing with and against, which resulted in him earning All-American accolades.

“Gavin is fearless and shows great potential to continue scoring goals at the college level. He will certainly challenge our current strikers and I look forward to continuing his development.”

Carr plans to major in nursing and will follow in the footsteps of his mother Sarah Clark, who also played soccer at Husson.

Chamberland played his high school soccer at Bonny Eagle of Standish.

The European members of Husson’s recruiting class are goalkeeper Alexander Rechsteiner of Schongau, Lucerne, Switzerland; midfield-striker George Ashour of Boras, Sweden; attacking center midfielder Mario Alvarez Salgado of Madrid, Spain; and center midfielder Florian Gasser of Frauenfeld, Switzerland.