NEWRY — The River Fund Maine is pleased to announce Dylan Thayer Greenberg of Hanover as its newest recipient of The River Fund Maine Scholarship, an initiative that focuses on enabling local youth in the Mahoosuc region to achieve their educational and career oriented objectives, one that is deeply rooted in TRFM’s vision and mission.

Greenberg is a Gould Academy senior and will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology in its five-year Engineering Program. Greenberg will focus on either cybersecurity or space exploration.

“Dylan is incredibly curious and intellectually tenacious. He is interested in many subjects, and once he becomes engaged with a subject or an idea, he can exhibit incredible persistence about discovering and learning as much as possible about that subject,” says Maggie Davis, associate director of college counseling at Gould Academy. For example, Dylan has exhibited this determination in learning and discovery by working with Gould Academy’s REMUS (Remote Environmental Monitoring Units) Program to pilot remote controlled vehicles with a live camera feed and sensors through Sunday River Resort’s snowmaking system, helping identify blockages and ensuring water intake pipes operate at maximum efficiency.





“Dylan is a bright, humble, curious, and creative individual. We are beyond thrilled for Dylan to receive this recognition and scholarship from The River Fund Maine, and are not surprised, as he is deserving of this award in every regard,” says Tao Smith, head of school at Gould Academy.

Greenberg loves the outdoors, and enjoys rock climbing, whitewater and flatwater canoeing and is an excellent Nordic skier.

The River Fund Maine Scholarship provides its recipient with up to $20,000 each year for four years toward the cost of college tuition and fees, room and board, books and educational supplies. The River Fund Maine Scholar also has access to financial counseling and professional mentoring.

“All TRFM’s 2021 scholarship candidates excelled in academic achievement, school leadership and community involvement,” says Noah Tanguay-Collins, TRFM executive director. “Our education and selection committees were thoroughly impressed by the qualifications of each applicant, making it a tremendously hard decision.”

Greenberg’s accomplishments are many …

● National Spanish Honors Society 2018-19

● Science Book Award 2019-20

● Tom Ford Science Scholarship 2017-21

● Men’s Soccer 2017-21

● Nordic Ski Team 2017-21

● REMUS Program 2017-21

● Project Insight 2020-21

“On behalf of The River Fund Maine’s Board of Directors and its Education and Selection Committees, we applaud Dylan and are honored to name him as The River Fund Maine Scholar 2021,” says Tanguay-Collins.