LOVELL — Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell will host celebrated Maine author Jim Nichols from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 for the Meet the Author series.

Nichols is the 2014 winner of the Curt Johnson Prose Award for Fiction, a past winner of the Willamette Fiction Prize, and a prize winner in the River City Writing Awards. He is the author of several books, including “Slow Monkeys and Other Stories,” “Hull Creek” and “Closer All The Time” which won the 2016 Maine Literary Award for Fiction. His latest novel “Blue Summer” was released last fall and is quickly gaining wide acclaim.

“Blue Summer is an effortless read,” writes James M. Fisher in The Miramichi Reader, “but that doesn’t mean it is without deeper meaning, symbolism and moments of delicate thoughts.”





And Norman Mailer once said of Nichols’ work, “His dialogue has that fine strain of the just, which is always so startling. I think that in Jim Nichols we have one more of a rare breed.”

Nichols’ roots grow deep in Maine, guaranteeing a great evening of storytelling and reminiscing! More about his life and work can be found on his website at www.jimnichols.org.

To join this free Zoom event, visit the library website at www.hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link by 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. For phone links or questions, please call the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 207-925-3177.

The “Meet the Author” series is sponsored by Bridgton Books (Bridgton) and White Birch Books (North Conway New Hampshire), where you can pick up our featured authors’ latest releases.