HOULTON – Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced first-quarter earnings of $2.37 million, or $0.72 per common share.

Total assets reached $941.4 million on March 31. This was an increase of $4.4 million over year-end and $37.7 million over the first quarter of 2020.

“The first quarter of 2021 has begun positively,” said Jon J. Prescott, president and chief executive officer. “We were pleased to assist customers during the first quarter of 2021 to access $21.2 million of second round [Paycheck Protection Program] PPP loans.”





Prescott added that 2021 marks our 103rd year as a local community bank helping our friends and neighbors reach their financial goals.

For more information and to view a copy of our most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations.