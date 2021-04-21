CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of small, safely distanced performances presents Dave Gutter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Sales of advance-only tickets, $10 via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, end 3:30 p.m. show day. Seats (limited to 45) will be assigned on a first come/first served basis.

Singer, songwriter, producer and frontman (Rustic Overtones and Paranoid Social Club) Gutter is an endlessly inventive musician whose work is hard to pigeonhole. The Maine native has penned songs for Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Eric Krasno, Res, Gramatik, Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton. His latest release is with rock-jazz hybrid Rustic Overtones; “The Lucky Ones” honors late member Dave Noyes with a YouTube recording of vocals and Noyes’ band arrangements.

In addition to Rustic and Paranoid Social Club, Gutter has had numerous side projects and, going on a dozen years, a solo career. His show is sponsored by the Camden Maine Stay Inn.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. The show also will be livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.