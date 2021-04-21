DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta invites Maine artists to submit a design for this year’s official festival T-shirt. The deadline to submit a design entry is Tuesday, June 15. A decision regarding the winning design will be reached on Thursday, June 17. A $500 prize will be awarded to the artist whose design is selected.

The selected design will be featured on the T-shirt celebrating the 15th annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, to be held Oct. 2-11. Each year the Pumpkinfest attracts thousands of visitors and nearly 1,000 T-shirts and hoodies are sold. To be eligible, the artist must be a Maine resident (year-round or summer), including students attending Maine universities and colleges.

The winning design will become the property of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, and all rights of use must be released to the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta. The selected T-shirt design and the artist’s biography will be posted on the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta website, Facebook page and Instagram page and will be released officially to Maine and regional media. In addition to promotional media and prize money, the selected artist gains the satisfaction of seeing their artwork on t-shirts all over Maine and beyond.





To be considered, the artwork must (1) be original, professional quality artwork (no photographs); (2) include the words “2021 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta”; and (3) represent the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta’s family-friendly and festive nature. While color is encouraged, the design should avoid elements that do not reproduce clearly, such as watercolor or shading. The finished design should be 12 by 13 inches in size.

Please see this link to a Facebook album of previous winning designs: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=damariscottapumpkinfest&set=a.10161957379645413

Designs must be submitted as:

1. Hard copy, postal-mailed to: Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, P.O. Box 1101, Damariscotta, ME 04543-1101, and/or

2. Electronically in JPG format, emailed as an attachment to:

artists@damariscottapumpkinfest.com or saved onto a thumb drive and postal-mailed.

The winning design’s creator will be contacted by a Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta representative.

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote education to citizens of all ages regarding the specific agricultural science required to grow giant pumpkins and to provide local non-profit organizations with opportunities for dissemination of information on their activities and fundraising.

For more information:

Visit DamariscottaPumpkinfest.com

Follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/damariscottapumpkinfest

Find us on Instagram: Instagram.com/damariscottapumpkinfest/

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta

P. O. Box 1101 Damariscotta, ME 04543 1101

info@damariscottapumpkinfest.com

501(C)(3) Non-Profit #26-4461-248 Maine License #C08102

Damariscottapumpkinfest.com

Facebook: damariscottapumpkinfest | Instagram: damariscottapumpkinfest