Maine’s secretary of state said she supports a host of election reforms in the state that are designed to make it easier to vote.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said she will testify in favor of the changes before the Legislature on Wednesday. The proposals would make permanent some of the changes Maine used during elections that have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the proposals requires Bellows, and future secretaries of state, to maintain an absentee ballot tracking service. Another provides secured drop boxes for absentee ballots. A third proposal is designed to make clear the process of correcting improperly cast absentee ballots.





Bellows was a Democratic state senator prior to becoming the secretary of state. The law changes were presented by Democratic members of the Legislature.

Bellows said she also supports the creation of an online voter registration portal.