Over my more than 50 years here in the Pine Tree State, I’ve nearly learned my lesson when it comes to declaring winter officially over.

What that means, really, is that I try very hard to avoid doing things that tempt Mother Nature. Like stowing away my snow shovel in March. Or removing the stakes that mark my driveway for the plow man until May.

Sometimes, I mess up. And when I do, we all pay for it. (I’m sorry if you received snow over the weekend. I may have forgotten those hard-earned lessons and pulled up my driveway stakes early again this year).





All of which is a convoluted way to say, “I’m sorry.”

But I’ve got another idea: Why don’t we officially bid winter weather a fond farewell by tipping our cap to it one last time? Maybe that will work.

To that end, I’ll offer up this great trail camera photo of a bobcat marching through the snow. Bangor Daily News reader Bill D’s son, Layne, captured the image in February on a camera set up in Vinton County, Ohio.

And this is officially the last time I want to see any snow until at least November. Deal? Good.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you can’t view the photos or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.