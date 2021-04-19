WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates’ Education + Outreach Coordinator Serena Sanborn will receive the Art Educator of the Year Award in the Supervisory category. A formal, state-wide recognition ceremony will take place virtually on Saturday, May 1 at 4 p.m. The Maine Art Education Association is a statewide professional organization whose members are committed to excellence in visual arts education.

Waterville Creates develops and delivers a wide array of arts education and outreach programs that serve Waterville area residents and their families. WC works with a host of organizational partners to maximize its reach and ensure access for a broad array of community members.

Sanborn, WC reimagined existing programs and developed new initiatives to keep the community connected and engaged in the arts through the pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it presented. Sanborn virtually hosted numerous art classes and camps through WC’s Facebook page, spearheaded the collaborative Art Kits for All program, which has distributed over 3500 art kits to area families, and hosted WC’s video series On the Road.





More recently Sanborn worked with WC’s partners to develop a new online format for the existing teen program, SLICE (Students Learning Innovative Creative Endeavors), which highlights different media, institutions, and career paths in the arts. Teen participation in SLICE has dramatically increased with the new virtual format because the barrier of transportation has been removed. “Virtual SLICE is just one of the many ways in which Serena identified a distinct challenge and reimagined it in a creative and accessible way. She is a powerhouse of enthusiasm and joy,” says Patricia King, vice president of Waterville Creates.

“We are thrilled that the Maine Arts Education Association is recognizing Serena for her tremendous accomplishments bringing art into the lives of all Central Maine community residents and families,” says Shannon Haines, president + CEO of Waterville Creates.

Waterville Creates connects artists, organizations, and the public with arts and cultural events and programs happening in our community. Supporting and promoting arts education, exhibitions, theatre, film, music, and dance that is accessible to all, Waterville Creates is leading the effort to make Waterville an exciting cultural destination and a thriving, vibrant community. For more information about Waterville Creates, visit www.watervillecreates.org.