Stearns Junior Senior High School, Millinocket
Third quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Sophie Andersen, Aliviah Anderson, Gabriel Benson, Addison Danforth, Audrey Danforth, Aaron Gamble, Maisey Girsa, Natahlie Michaud, Grace Murray, Deanna Oakes and Jack Yang; honors: Leahjordan Hakes, Cole Kenyon, Katie Kenyon and Isaac Monteith.
Grade 11, high honors: Julia Allen, Avery Farrington, Mackenzie Friel, Jillian Harper, Kasey Kenyon, Sean McGibbon and Amelia Morrison; honors: Makayla Anderson, Gavin Darling and Dylan Evans.
Grade 10, high honors: Libby Baker, Victoria Blanchette, Cote Briggs, Sydney Campbell, Kelly Farber, Collin Gamble, Daniel Hallett, Katlyn Marcin, Abigail Masini-Sanders, Treyce Stevens and Jamie Yang; honors: Connor Burke, Jude Cyr, Isaac-Andrew Hakes, Camryn Leet, Jack Morris, Ethan Plourde and Aidan Sanders.
Grade nine, high honors: Braydon Campbell, Jack DiFrederico, Kennedy Emerson, Braidey Girsa, Natalie McEwen and Kyla Welch; honors: Aidan Jamieson, Pamela Robinson, Gracyn Sanders and Elina White.
Grade eight, high honors: Olivia Hallett; honors: Brady Brooker, David McGreevy and James Mitchell.
Grade seven high honors: Olivia Andersen, Eva Blanchette, Makenna Johnson and Emily Rogerson; honors: Emma Ayotte, Madison Carr, Grayson Cregg, Andrew Hallett, Sophia Morris, Vanessa Morrow, Lucas Pelkey and Benjamin Waite.
Grade six, high honors: Molly Anderson, Brigette Comeau, Alina Emery, Anthony Gurewicz, Emerson Michaud and Abigail Rideout; honors: Michael Bragdon, Jon Buckingham, Natalie Creehan and Leona Vetrano.