Half of Maine’s population of age 16 and up has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Janet Mills said Sunday.

That amount includes 38 percent of eligible residents who received their final dose, Mills said in a news release.

“We’re now approaching 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered into the arms of Maine people, a remarkable achievement made possible through our collaboration with health care providers, volunteers and countless others throughout the state,” said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that the state has been the site of more than 57,000 cases of the virus and 765 deaths, including one new one, and more than 400 infections.