University of Maine guard Blanca Millan didn’t get selected in the WNBA draft on Thursday night, but indicated Friday that she is hoping she can still land a tryout with a WNBA team.

She has not been contacted by a WNBA team and said if she doesn’t get a tryout, she will weigh her overseas options.

Cindy Blodgett and Jamie Cassidy are the only Black Bears to play in the WNBA, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The season opens May 14.





The WNBA draft was three rounds and 36 total players for 12 teams with a maximum roster of 12 players. Of the 36 selections, 29 were U.S. college players and seven were foreign players, including two from Millan’s native Spain.

Millan previously acknowledged that her chances of being drafted were slim.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who opted not to return to UMaine for a sixth season under the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, finished her career as the program’s No. 5 scorer with 1,974 points. Her 324 steals rank second and her 216 3-point field goals are third.

Millan averaged 21.4 points and 2.9 steals per game this season to rank 15th nationally in both categories. She also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while becoming the first player in America East history to be named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season twice.

The three-time All-America East first-team and All-Defensive team selection was recently named the 2021 World Exposure Report International Player of the Year. She was also a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.