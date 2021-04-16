Several student-athletes at the University of Maine have earned top honors for their performance in the classroom this year.

The award winners include Cameron Spicer (men’s hockey), Blanca Millan Modia and Fanny Wadling (women’s basketball), Hana Davis (field hockey), Vilgot Larsson (men’s basketball), Anna Schumann (track and field) and Caroline Strolich (women’s swimming).

Spicer, of Erie, Colorado is the Outstanding Graduating Student in the Maine Business School. The defenseman will receive bachelor’s degrees in financial economics and in business administration (finance). Spicer has started graduate work in the 4+1 program and will complete a master’s degree in information systems while competing in his final year of eligibility.





Millan, of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, is the Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Education and Human Development. The guard, a two-time America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, is a kinesiology and physical education major with a concentration in exercise science, and minors in child development and family relations, and in human nutrition.

Wadling, of Nacka, Sweden, is the Outstanding Graduating International Student for the second consecutive year. She is being honored this year in the Maine Business School after gaining recognition last year in the College of Education and Human Development. The all-conference forward, who in 2020 earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and physical education, with a minor in business administration, will receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration (management).

Davis, of Tsawwassen, British Columbia, is the Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She will receive a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a double major in marketing. The field hockey captain plans to pursue an MBA at UMaine while playing her last season of eligibility.

Larsson, of Stockholm, Sweden, is an Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Engineering. The three-year starter at forward is a civil engineering major, with a concentration in environmental engineering.

Schumann, of Moers, Germany is the Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture. She will receive a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology, with a double major in biochemistry and a minor in microbiology. The Presidential Scholar is captain of UMaine’s track and field team, competing in the long jump and triple jump/ She also received the 2021 M Club Dean Smith award as the top female student-athlete at UMaine.

Strolic, of Phoenix, is the Outstanding Graduating Student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She is an honors student majoring in art history, with a minor in history. The two-year swim team captain was on the team’s record-setting 200- and 400-yard medley relays.