The spring high school sports season is underway and we encourage high school coaches and managers to report their games and events to the BDN.



We want to provide the most comprehensive coverage of Maine high school sports, and we can’t do it without your help.

We ask that games be reported via email at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com. Please use a plain-text format, rather than spreadsheets, tabulated columns and PDFs.

FOR ALL GAMES, we ask for the game location, final score, each team’s won-lost record, key statistical details and the first and last names of all players mentioned for each team. Games and meets should be reported on the day they are played.





BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Hermon 6, Erskine 1

At UMaine, Orono

Top hitters, Hermon (16-1): Wyatt Gogan triple, single; Eli Reed triple; Keith Pomeroy 2 singles; River Mullen 2 singles; Adam Rush, Kent Johnson, Garrett Trask, Cody Hawes each had a single; Erskine Academy (9-9): Joe Clark double; Braden Soucie, Nick Barber, Jackson Allen each singled

Pitching, Hermon: Jacques Labonte, complete game, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks, 4 hits; Erskine: Jackson Allen, complete game, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks, 11 hits

Erskine 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

Hermon 100 203 x — 6 11 0

Allen and Barber; Labonte and Rush

LACROSSE

Bangor 2, Brewer 1

At Brewer

Bangor (1-0) goals: John Smith, Jim Jones; assists: Jack Jones, John Smith; Brewer (0-1) goals: Jeff Jackson; assist: Tom Timmons

Goalies, Bangor: Sam Stewart, 14 saves; Brewer: Steve Lewis, 12 saves

JV: Brewer 2-1

TENNIS

Caribou (8-0) 5, Fort Kent (2-3) 0

At Caribou

Singles: Hailey Holmquist (C) def. Sydni Pelletier 8-0, Madison Stratton (C) def. Lexi Lovley 8-2, Sage Dubay (C) def. Hannah Daigle 8-0; doubles: Livia Bouchard-Abbi Allen (C) def. Kailee Guimond-Mallory Sirois 8-4, Chloe Sleeper-Mia Theriault (C) def. Gabrielle Martin-Lacy Pelletier 8-5

TRACK & FIELD

Meet directors can submit results, including team scores, by choosing the AP News or all-text format on their meet management software.

Thank you for taking the time to report your events! If you have any questions, please contact BDN Sports at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com.