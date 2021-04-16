Friends of Sears Island and the Belfast Free Library will co-sponsor a live Zoom presentation titled “Stranded! Marine Mammal Response in the Northern Half of Maine” by Rosemary Seton of Allied Whale, College of the Atlantic, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

Seton will discuss the logistics of stranding response in the region Allied Whale covers, which is mid-coast Maine (Rockland) to the Canadian border. She will present the usual suspects of marine mammal species we find on and off our shores, what to do if you find a marine mammal in distress and will also include a few cases from Sears Island with which she has dealt over the years. Since seals make up the preponderance of Allied Whale’s stranding response, Seton will help you understand seal behavior when viewing them on land or sea, keeping in mind that not every seal needs rescuing.

Seton is a marine mammal stranding coordinator with Allied Whale, the marine mammal lab at the College of the Atlantic and has worked with marine mammals for over 30 years mainly in her native Canada and the U.S. You can learn more about the work of Allied Whale at www.coa.edu/alliedwhale





To register for this free Zoom presentation, visit: https://belfastlibrary.org/virtual-programs/.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, and to find out about other upcoming Belfast Free Library events, visit https://belfastlibrary.org/events.