WESTBROOK — Winter may be over, but outdoor learning happens in all seasons. WinterKids has launched a virtual training to go alongside our Preschool Guide to Outdoor Active Learning and for a limited time, teachers can get both the training and the GOAL binder for free.

This training is a contact-free option to gain new resources to help with lesson planning for early childhood classes this spring and receive a certificate of contact hours upon completion. An engaging and interactive training, teachers can go at their own pace and receive resources for winter, spring, summer, and fall — with fun ideas for eight weeks of indoor and outdoor activities.

Teachers will find plenty to keep little ones moving and learning with wind and rain art projects, stick math, planting seeds, mud play, worms and more!





“WinterKids helps children to discover the joy and health benefits of outdoor education in the winter, and year-round. Knowing healthy habits are built at a very young age, we are thrilled to be able to offer this free, virtual training for preschool educators” says Julie Mulkern, executive director.

This training was produced in collaboration with MCD Public Health’s Healthy Kids Healthy Futures Technical Assistance Program, funded by the Nemours Foundation.

Register today at www.winterkids.org. Participants will receive a hard copy of the Preschool GOAL binder and a starter kit for a lesson in the book.

WinterKids is the nonprofit organization that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. The organization delivers innovative outdoor programs for families, schools, and communities in Maine, New Hampshire, and now Michigan. WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor is Hannaford. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, L.L.Bean, Portland Glass, WEX, and WMTW and The CW. Learn more at WinterKids.org.