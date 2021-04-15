ORONO — A new guide to children’s books for parents and caregivers, developed by University of Maine associate professor of literacy Susan Bennett-Armistead, is now available on the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy website at https://www.barbarabush.org/parent-reading-guides/.

“Sharing Stories: Tips for Parents and Caregivers,” features a list of 20 books for children up to age 3. For each title, there are questions parents can use to spark discussions with their child, activity suggestions related to the text and pictures, and a list of additional books to explore.

The website features an introductory letter from Bennett-Armistead, which notes that picture books and song books are useful in teaching young children to love reading and build their language skills.