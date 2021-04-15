University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Architecture Program is hosting a virtual panel discussion via Zoom with passive house architects from the northeast and northwest United States. The panel will take place on April 22 at 11 a.m. and coincides with the 51st Earth Day.

The presenting panelists are Stephen Aiguier of Green Hammer, Oregon, Chris Briley of Briburn, Maine, Tad Everhart of CertiPHIers, Oregon, and Matt O’Malia of OPAL, Maine. Amy Hinkley, an architecture faculty member at UMA, will moderate the discussion.

The event is open to the public, however registration is required. To register go to bit.ly/UMA_ARCEarthDayReg or for more information, please contact Emily Pettengill at emily.r.pettengill@maine.edu or 207-621-3582.

“Given the current state of our global environment, it is essential that the architecture profession address issues of sustainability in the design and construction of both new and existing buildings. Passive House buildings are designed and constructed to be highly energy-efficient,” says Architecture Program Coordinator Eric Stark. “These buildings can reduce temperature fluctuations, improve indoor air quality, and make a space more enjoyable to live and work in. Passive House strategies can also reduce energy use by up to 90% and reduce environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions. It is incumbent that architecture schools teach their students to think and act in ways that benefit our planet in the long term. Understanding the principles and strategies employed in Passive House design should be a significant part of that education.”