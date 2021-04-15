CONCORD, Massachusetts – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District received a permit application from the Town of Farmington for proposed work in Temple Stream at Route 43 and Temple Road in Farmington.

The proposed work involves the Walton’s Mill Dam removal and the town park enhancement project encompassing the complete dam removal including concrete support buttress and gate infrastructure, shoreline and stream restoration, including removal of the former mill foundation and undermined concrete retaining walls, upland park improvements, construction of public buildings to include a pavilion and associated facilities, and post construction landscaping and installation of educational signage.

The Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from members of the public; federal, state and local agencies; Indian Tribes; and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity. The comment period opens April 20. The public notice with more detailed information is available for review on the District website at https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/PublicNotices, file # NAE-2019-03092.

Public comments on this proposed work by the Town of Farmington should be forwarded no later than May 5 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Attn: LeeAnn B. Neal, Regulatory Division, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or by email to leeann.neal@usace.army.mil. Please reference file # NAE-2019-03092.