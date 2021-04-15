PORTLAND — Andre Cushing, IV has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Portland, ME as financial representative, effective March 29.

In his new role, Cushing will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Cushing was a finance manager at Lee Dodge in Westbrook.





Cushing is a native of Hampden. He graduated in 2010 from St. Joseph’s College with his bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

Cushing holds his Maine Life, Accident, Health, and Securities Industry Essentials licenses. He is currently involved in additional financial education with his goal being to achieve additional financial licensing. Currently, Cushing is an active member of Wealth Builders BNI out of the Lewiston Auburn area and is working toward joining the Deering Lodge of Masons.