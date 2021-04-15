ROCKPORT — For over 50 years Bay Chamber has sought to encourage the growth and talent of Maine musicians through the Young Stars of Maine Prize Program, which awards students who have made a significant commitment to their musical studies. Seeking to highlight the dedication and care which these talented artists bring to their instruments, the Young Stars of Maine Prizes represent a diverse array of focus and genre, from classical to jazz, solo to ensemble and instrumental to vocal.

Applications are due postmarked or emailed by Monday, May 3 and accepted applicants will be invited to audition in person at Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School on Sunday, May 23. In addition to prize awards, winners will play a Livestreamed concert which will air on our YouTube channel. A limited in-person audience will also be invited to attend. For more information regarding age requirements, audition materials and criteria visit out website at www.baychamber.org.