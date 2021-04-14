After a long winter spent hanging out in a den, you’d expect the state’s black bears to emerge in the spring with a healthy appetite. You’d also expect them to emerge without a bulging belly, since they haven’t eaten in four or five months.

Today’s trail cam shots seem to prove half of that equation true, and half of it false. This bear is certainly hungry. But it’s also looking pretty beefy for an animal that’s been on a four-month diet.

A large black bear sits on the ground facing a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Billy Lander

My friend Billy Lander, who lives down on Green Lake in Dedham, sent these photos of a bear that has been very active in his neighborhood.





“He was on [my lawn],” Lander said. “Tore down two neighbors’ bird feeders and got into [another neighbor’s] bird seed and ate about 5 pounds. That’s a HUGE bear for that time of year. I would like to see him in the fall.”

A large black bear lies on the ground to check out some birdseed in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Billy Lander

My personal favorite in the series is the shot of the bear facing directly at the camera, sitting back on its haunches like a dog. But no matter what angle the photo shows, that bear certainly appears to be a healthy specimen.

Here’s hoping all of Lander’s neighbors take in their bird feeders so the bear doesn’t have more reasons to keep stopping by.

