Amtrak Downeaster will once again make five daily round-trips between Brunswick and Boston starting next month.

That marks a return to Amtrak’s pre-pandemic service between Maine and Beantown.

The new trip will head south from Brunswick at 10:20 a.m., while a northbound train carrying Mainers and visitors to the Pine Tree State will leave Boston at 3 p.m., according to Natalie Bogart, the marketing director at the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority.

That expansion begins May 3. Amtrak will also be restoring its seasonal service to Old Orchard Beach, Bogart said Wednesday.

In March 2020, Amtrak curtailed its service between Maine and Boston in response to restrictions meant to curb transmission of the new coronavirus. That service later expanded, in July 2020, to four daily trips between Maine and Boston.

Other trains will depart from Brunswick at 4:30 a.m., 7:25 a.m., 12:55 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., while northbound trains leave Boston at 8:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 5:15 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m.