ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, is hosting a community Harborside Cleanup to celebrate Earth Day. The event will be held at the Rockland Harbor Park on Sunday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be meeting at 9:45 a.m., then breaking into multiple groups to clean up along the Rockland Harbor Trail.

The Rockland Harbor Trail, run by the Rockland Harbor Trail Committee, stretches from Snow Marine Park to the Breakwater. Most cleanup areas are within walking distance, but there is the option to drive, bike, or skateboard to different locations. A Rockland Harborside Cleanup Map has been created to show the locations of cleanup areas. This map will be available online on the Eventbrite registration page, Facebook and physically at the event.

Participants will be provided with trash bags, vests, and trash pickers courtesy of the City of Rockland and Keep Rockport Beautiful. Some gloves will be available, but participants should bring their own if they can. Proper use of masks and social distancing are required. Light refreshments will be available before the event. To help the Good Tern Co-op gauge attendance beforehand, please register by visiting https://rockland-harborside-cleanup.eventbrite.com





“The Good Tern hosted a Harborside Cleanup in celebration of Co-op Month back in October, “ said Elissa Bower, education & community outreach coordinator at the Co-op. “It was thrown together last minute, but still we had a great turnout of 40 volunteers that covered an area from South End Beach to the Breakwater and collected over 700 pounds of trash. I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can accomplish together at this event.”

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.