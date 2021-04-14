Healthy Acadia is thrilled to offer a free “Tai Chi for Recovery” course on Zoom this spring. The course will be held Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning April 24 and continuing through June 12. This beginner-level course will introduce participants to the Sun, Yang, and Chen styles of tai chi. While this class is geared toward people in recovery, it is appropriate for anyone dealing with stress, anxiety or chronic pain.

Tai Chi is increasingly referred to as “medication in motion.” The ancient Chinese practice of tai chi is clinically proven to be an effective exercise form that improves health and well-being. Tai chi’s slow, gentle, controlled movements have been found to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing flexibility, concentration, endurance, balance, and muscle strength. Tai Chi is also effective in relieving physical discomfort and in doing so, improves physical and mental functioning.

More than 3,000 people have participated in Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health classes since they began in 2014. While classes are free, donations are suggested.





To register go to bit.ly/tai-chi-classes. For more information about Tai Chi for Health classes contact Nina Zeldin at 207-667-7171 or nina@healthyacadia.org or visit https://healthyacadia.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.