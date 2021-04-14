ELLSWORTH — Visitors and residents can explore Ellsworth’s trail options through a new hiking resource on Heart of Ellsworth’s webpage, heartofellsworth.org/hike . The page includes photos and descriptions, as well as an integrated map of trail locations through Maine Trail Finder.

Heart of Ellsworth’s Executive Director Cara Romano said, “We are excited to partner with Maine Trail Finder to highlight Ellsworth’s diverse trails while attracting visitors and residents to explore downtown Ellsworth’s unique attributes and offerings.”

From woods to sidewalk, the page highlights nine trails managed by nine area entities including the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Woodlawn Museum, Sunrise Trail Coalition, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth Public Library, Ellsworth Garden Club, Ellsworth Historical Society, Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary and Blue Hill Heritage Trust.

To explore hiking options and for more information on downtown Ellsworth’s shopping, eatery and cultural activities, visit heartofellsworth.org.