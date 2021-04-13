This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 571 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 753.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 54,827, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 54,256 on Monday.

Of those, 41,482 have been confirmed positive, while 13,345 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,742 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,955), Aroostook (1,511), Cumberland (14,835), Franklin (1,065), Hancock (1,161), Kennebec (4,803), Knox (861), Lincoln (725), Oxford (2,775), Penobscot (4,921), Piscataquis (401), Sagadahoc (1,118), Somerset (1,558), Waldo (749), Washington (797) and York (11,590) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 6,013 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 520,089 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 386,624 have received a final dose.

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 31,268,952 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 562,608 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.