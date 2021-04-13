HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization providing education, support, and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their families announces that registration is now open for two separate online courses for people who have an adult family member living with a mental health condition. Both courses begin during the first week of May, with one meeting on Monday evenings and the other on Thursdays.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free eight-session education program taught by NAMI Maine volunteers who have lived experience as a family member of someone with mental illness. The power of the program is families helping families.

During NAMI Family-to-Family courses, family members learn about supporting a loved one with compassion, coping with worry and stress, current treatments and therapies, and advocating for their family member.





Click at https://www.namimaine.org/events/f2f5321 to learn more and/or register for the Monday evening course.

Click at https://www.namimaine.org/events/f2f5621 to learn more and/or register for the Thursday evening course.

NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For information about NAMI Maine programs and services, visit namimaine.org.