Over the years, we’ve shared photos of all kinds of critters that fall into the “mystery beast” category.

Some have looked, at first, like werewolves. Others, like gargoyles.

Today’s is a bit different. This photo isn’t blurry, and isn’t very confusing. The reader just wants some help identifying this … well … let’s call it a “mystery mouse.”

Can you identify this mouse-like animal? Let us know what you think it is. Credit: Courtesy of James Dalgleish

James Dalgleish caught my attention with the subject line he attached to his email: “Meadow vole? Baby muskrat? Bog lemming? Other?”

After looking at his photos, I’m not sure what the animal is.

“I took these shots on my phone through my workshop door a few days ago. It was only about four or five feet away,” James Dalgleish said. “We’re used to seeing chipmunks and squirrels and the occasional groundhog near our house on the bank of the Medomak [River] south of Waldoboro but this one was new to us.”

Dalgleish said the animal is about seven inches long, and had a naked tail that’s about the same length.

“Looked like a rat but didn’t move like one. Ideas? I couldn’t ID it by Googling,” he said.

So tell me, Bangor Daily News mystery beast detectives: What do you see?

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.