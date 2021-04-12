Ten CVS pharmacies across Maine will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Pharmacies in Augusta, Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Portland, Sanford and Westbrook will start administering the vaccines on Wednesday, according to Mary Gattuso, a spokesperson for the health care company.

Mainers can register to get vaccinated at one of those CVS locations starting Tuesday, and can do so online at CVS.com, on the CVS app or over the phone at (800) 746-7287, CVS said Monday.





With the Maine expansion, CVS is now offering vaccines at more than 6,000 locations in 49 states. The company estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 5 miles of one of those locations.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health, said Monday morning.

There is no cost to get vaccinated at a CVS location for insured Mainers and for those who are uninsured through a federal Health Resources and Services Administration program.