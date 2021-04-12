HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization providing education, support and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their families, is seeking volunteers interested in being trained as certified NAMI Family-to-Family teachers.

The training will be held online via Zoom the weekend of May 1-2. To qualify for the training, participants must be adults who have an adult family member living with a mental health condition. Once trained, NAMI Family-to-Family teachers are asked to make a commitment to teach at least two classes within two years of the training.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free eight-session education program taught by NAMI Maine volunteers who have lived experience as a family member of someone with mental illness. The power of the program is families helping families.





During NAMI Family-to-Family courses, family members learn about supporting a loved one with compassion, coping with worry and stress, current treatments and therapies, and advocating for their family member.

Click at https://www.namimaine.org/events/f2ft5121 to learn more and/or register for the upcoming NAMI Family-to-Family teacher training.

NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For information about NAMI Maine programs and services, visit namimaine.org.