Health officials on Sunday reported 215 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,110. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,092 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 750.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 53,960, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 53,745 on Saturday.

Of those, 40,916 have been confirmed positive, while 13,044 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.61 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 403.17.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 316, down from 326.7 a day ago, up from 275 a week ago and up from 174.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,730 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 12.93 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,855), Aroostook (1,473), Cumberland (14,668), Franklin (1,046), Hancock (1,131), Kennebec (4,700), Knox (846), Lincoln (708), Oxford (2,735), Penobscot (4,859), Piscataquis (398), Sagadahoc (1,087), Somerset (1,526), Waldo (739), Washington (795) and York (11,390) counties. Information about an additional four cases were not immediately available Sunday.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,151,904 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 561,783 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.