Both the Farmer’s Almanac, published in Lewiston, and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, published since 1792, predict a summer for New England that’s a little bit cooler and a little bit rainier than normal.

The Farmer’s Almanac released its summer weather forecast for 2021 on Friday, where it predicted that New England, including Maine, would see a fair amount of rain throughout the summer, and that temperatures would start cool but would end up “sizzling” by mid-summer. It also predicted lots of severe thunderstorms, all over the country.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also suggests that Maine and New England will see above-normal amounts of rain, but unlike the other publication, it predicts cooler temperatures throughout the summer. It also suggests that New England could also see a tropical storm or hurricane hit its shores sometime in August.

While rain is not great for wedding days and picnics, it would be welcome news for the state as a whole, which experienced record drought conditions throughout 2020.