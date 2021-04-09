Harness racing is set to return at Bangor Raceway on Sunday as the racetrack kicks off its 138th season.

Post time Sunday is 12:15 p.m.

“It’s always exciting to get a new racing season underway, and this year with an earlier opening than in previous years we have made a few changes including an earlier post time on Sunday that will allow for more families to come and watch the races,” said Michael Hopkins, Manager of Racing Operations at Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway.





COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and mandatory masks for all visitors, will be enforced.

The Bangor Raceway harness meet will feature live racing on Wednesdays and Sundays through July 21, with the exception of May 9 and May 12. Post time for the Wednesday races is 3 p.m.

The track also will sponsor a Fourth of July program with evening racing (6 p.m. post time) and fireworks on the Bangor waterfront.

After a break for the harness racing summer fair circuit, Bangor Raceway will hold a fall meet from Sept. 7 through Oct. 30. Racing is scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Among the highlights is the Maine Sire Stakes finals on Oct. 16

Admission to the Bangor Raceway grandstand is free and race programs will be sold for $1 at the track beginning the day before each race date.

Simulcast wagering from top racetracks around the country also is available every Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Win, Place & Show Lounge located under the grandstand. Simulcast wagering at the Race Book inside the Hollywood Casino Bangor remains closed until pandemic precautions are lifted.

Harness racing fans also can watch the action and place wagers on their mobile devices at hollywoodraces.com.